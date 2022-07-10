Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

