Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

