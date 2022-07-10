Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 4,670 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.