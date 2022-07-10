Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $1,600,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $3,726,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $279.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average is $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $281.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

