Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 647 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

NOW stock opened at $494.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.12 and its 200-day moving average is $523.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

