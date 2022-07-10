Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HSBC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 590 ($7.14) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.29.

HSBC Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.