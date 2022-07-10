Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $83.27 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

