AE Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,189,000 after acquiring an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

