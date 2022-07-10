AE Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 155,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 363,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

