AE Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

CCRN opened at $22.49 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

