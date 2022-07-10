AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDE stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.