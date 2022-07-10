AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

EXPD stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

