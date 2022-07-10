AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

