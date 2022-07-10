AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

