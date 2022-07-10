AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Newtek Business Services worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,435,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $490.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

