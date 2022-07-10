Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

