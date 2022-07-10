AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $105.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. AGCO has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,666,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.