Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.73.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $122.51 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

