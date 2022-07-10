Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $202,493.97 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 16,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $202,493.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,537.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALHC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.75. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 971,529 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $9,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 393,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

