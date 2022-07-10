Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Alliance Global Partners

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

