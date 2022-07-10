Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is WP Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,548.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

