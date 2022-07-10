Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,548.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

