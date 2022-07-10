Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,548.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

