Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 23,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,225,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

