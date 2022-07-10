Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €124.60 ($129.79) and last traded at €124.60 ($129.79). Approximately 2,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €123.00 ($128.13).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($208.33) target price on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $718.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

