American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

