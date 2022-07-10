American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

AMT stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

