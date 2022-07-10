American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 5.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 28,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,497,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,736 shares of company stock worth $2,833,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Well by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 619,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 116,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

