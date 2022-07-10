AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 277,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $142.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.