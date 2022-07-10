ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

