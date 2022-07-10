Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $274.37 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.