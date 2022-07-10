Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 421,423 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

