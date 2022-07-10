Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIF opened at $12.40 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

