AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of APP stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

