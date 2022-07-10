Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.53 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 402,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after buying an additional 144,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.