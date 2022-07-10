Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 250 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.