Arrow Financial Corp Buys 166 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.88.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

