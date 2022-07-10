Arrow Financial Corp Has $1 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average of $217.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

