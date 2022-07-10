Arrow Financial Corp Has $142,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD – Get Rating) by 2,817.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.20% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBHD. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1,304.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBHD opened at $22.46 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

