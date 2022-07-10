Arrow Financial Corp Has $897,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

