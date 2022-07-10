Arrow Financial Corp Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $279.07 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

