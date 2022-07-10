Arrow Financial Corp Makes New $70,000 Investment in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

