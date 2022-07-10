Arrow Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 998,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 270,548 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.