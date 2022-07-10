Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

