Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

