Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

