Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,757,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

