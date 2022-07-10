Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 11,407 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

