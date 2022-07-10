Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 860 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

