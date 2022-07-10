Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $749,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12,924.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

